Saturday's game a big one for Terps' bowl game aspirations

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It is homecoming weekend for the University of Maryland football team.

"For us, we’re the show and it’s our job to, as I always say, go out and put a product on the field that these people coming back here to campus can be proud of," said Terps head coach Mike Locksley. "And I expect us to do that."

Maryland (4-3, 1-3) hosts Indiana (2-5, 0-4) on Saturday. Both teams are on three-game losing streaks. The Terps are coming off a tough 34-16 loss at Minnesota. It was another rough game for quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Locksley remains one hundred percent behind his QB.

"I think Taulia Tagovailoa is playing really good football still. He has the full support of us, our team," said Locksley.

"We’re just one block away, one throw away, one catch away and those are things that give us confidence," added Tagovailoa.

I.U.’s signal caller situation is up in the air for Saturday. Their top two QB’s are banged up. Starter Michael Penix Jr. (shoulder) and backup Jack Tuttle (foot) are week-to-week. Indiana could play any of four quarterbacks.

"We don’t know who their quarterback is going to be," said Locksley. "That’s always a challenge."

"We just have to prepare for all of them, whoever may play," said Terps defensive back Tarheeb Still. "So, we just got to stay one step ahead and then just be prepared for whoever they put on the field, even if more than one of them plays."

This is a contest the Terps absolutely need to win if they want a shot at a bowl game. They need two more wins before the end of the season to become bowl eligible for the first time in five years. Their schedule after Indiana includes No. 20 Penn State, No. 8 Michigan State, No. 6 Michigan then the finale against 3-4 Rutgers.

