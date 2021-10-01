River Hill's Van Deusen goes for win No. 200

CLARKSVILLE, Md. — It’s a personal milestone River Hill High School Head Football Coach Brian Van Deusen maintains is all about his team.

"It’s not for me. It’s for the program," he said. "Kind of looking back it kind of makes me think of all the great players and the great coaches we’ve had in the program over the years to be at this point."

River Hill’s next victory will mark the 200th of Van Deusen’s career.

"The thing I’m most proud about is just the consistency year after year. We had a stretch of, I think, ten years in a row we won ten or more games. I’m kind of proud of that," said Van Deusen. "You look back at it, it was easy to get to the top. The tough thing is staying at the top."

Now in his 22nd season coaching, all with the Hawks, the 47-year-old is 199-49. In those two-plus decades River Hill has four state championships, five state title game appearances and eight regional crowns. His players said along with his success in adding to the school's trophy case, he’s just as good at developing young men for life.

"He’s always been a guy for the underdogs, always helped out with anybody who needs help. He has always encouraged the team to be the best people that they can and I think that’s the best quality a leader can have," said Hawks captain Arjun Singh.

"For me to be part of the team to have his 200th win would just mean a lot. I think it would mean a lot to him, too. His coaching is just that superior," said Hawks running back/linebacker Ethan Burnett.

To earn win No. 200 the 3-1 Hawks have to travel to Reservoir. The Gators are 0-3 but two of those losses were by a single point.

"Very talented team. They have just come up short," said Van Deusen. "So, we’re going to have to play our best game."

Kickoff on Friday is at 7:00 p.m.

