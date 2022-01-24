Revenge again on minds of Terps

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The time is now for the University of Maryland men's basketball team to start stacking Big Ten Conference wins.

"I feel like we’re right there. Every day we get better," said forward Donta Scott.

The Terrapins (10-9, 2-6) travel to Rutgers (11-7, 5-3) on Tuesday to face the same Scarlet Knights squad that rallied past them on Jan. 15. The Terps let an eleven-point halftime home lead slip away en route to an eleven-point loss.

Maryland is hoping to continue its recent rematch trend. The Terps are 2-0 when facing a team for a second time this season.

"Teams tend to get comfortable after beating you," said forward Julian Reese. "But, as the underdogs we really have nothing to lose, so, why not just attack them."

"We have shown that we are capable of playing with any team in this conference, from tip to horn," said interim head coach Danny Manning. "But, we’ve got to maintain that same mindset."

And they’ll have to contain Ron Harper Jr. The senior guard poured in a career-high 31 points in the first meeting between the two teams.

The Terps are coming off their best and most complete outing of the season - Friday’s 81-65 win over No. 17 Illinois.

Donta Scott scored a career-best 25 points.

"Last game we kind of needed me to just put my will down on the court and just do what I did last game. I’m just really confident," he said.

"With Donta’s size, with his skillset, with his athletic ability, we feel like that’s a tough cover for a lot of different teams," added Manning. "He certainly had an outstanding game the last time out. So, we want to see that continue to happen."

Piscataway, N.J. is the place for that continuation, Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

