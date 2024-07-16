Record-setting Scane ready for new challenge

SPARKS, Md. — Izzy Scane has conquered college lacrosse. She’s a national champion, a two-time Tewaaraton Award-winner as the game’s best player and the NCAA’s all-time leading goal scorer.

Now she has a new challenge.

She’s about to begin her first season as a pro. Scane is a rookie in Athletes Unlimited.

"The league brings together the best of the best and I think that’s a whole other level of competition. A whole other level of players," she said before practice on Tuesday.

Athletes Unlimited is a collection of 56 of the best women’s lacrosse players on the planet lacing ‘em up in the only professional women’s lacrosse league in the world. Scane is one of its most high-profile participants. She tallied a Division I record 376 career goals while playing at Northwestern University.

She was atop the mountain in college. Her climb is just beginning as a pro.

"To get to try to test myself in that way and kind of push to see where I can end up in the ranks of those type of players is a really cool opportunity and one I’m definitely excited for," she said.

Scane was the first draft pick off the board on Monday night. She was chosen by captain Abby Bosco. It was a no-brainer selection for the former Maryland Terrapin in this player-driven league.

"As soon as you step here it’s like, rivals in college, that kind of disappears," said Bosco. "You want to draft the best possible team that you can."

Scane is more than ready to start making her mark after patiently waiting to join AU.

"Watching years prior, while I was still in college, you could just tell how high a level lacrosse they are playing and to now be a part of it and kind of get to experience that firsthand is a really exciting thing," she said.

Season No. 4 of Athletes Unlimited lacrosse gets underway at USA Lacrosse headquarters on Thursday with a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 p.m.

