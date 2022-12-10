Ravens waive running back Mike Davis, plan to activate J.K. Dobbins off injured reserve

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have waived veteran running back Mike Davis per Adam Schefter.

The move makes room for recovering J.K. Dobbins to be activated off injured reserve.

In his five games with the Ravens, Davis had a total of 8 rushing attempts for 18 yards. He also tallied one reception.

Dobbins underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in October. Since he went down, Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill have taken a load of the snaps.

If activated today, Dobbins could potentially return to action on Sunday against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Edwards and Dobbins have not played a game together since January 16, 2021.

With Lamar Jackson out and Huntley taking the starting spot, the Ravens hope to maintain control of the AFC North division with the Cincinnati Bengals trailing behind in a close race.