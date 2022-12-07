Tyler time for Ravens as they try to end losing streak against Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With Lamar Jackson on the shelf it’s Tyler Huntley time for the Ravens (8-4) on Sunday against the rival Steelers.

"He’s got a bunch of experience. A lot of guys that have played with him got a bunch of reps, got a bunch of chemistry with him. So, we’ll be ready to go," said tight end Mark Andrews.

It’s another December with Huntley rising from backup quarterback status to starter. As expected, Jackson did not practice on Wednesday after suffering a sprained knee during last Sunday’s win over the Broncos. This weekend will bring Huntley’s first start of 2022. He started four games of the 2021 season.

"The guys trust him. I think that is the biggest thing, is trust - trust that he is going to do the right thing to lead us and I know he is preparing hard," said right tackle Morgan Moses.

"I think he has proved he can play in this league week in and week out," added outside linebacker Justin Houston. "Every time he has got his opportunity he has showed he can make plays. So, our confidence is high in him. We believe in him."

Huntley, who did not speak with the media on Wednesday, could have a chance to thrive against the Steelers (5-7). Pittsburgh owns the NFL’s 24th-ranked defense overall and 28th against the pass. As for the other quarterback it will be Baltimore’s first chance seeing rookie Kenny Pickett.

"Very talented guy. Obviously befitting of the first-round pick that they took him with this year. That’s our challenge along with that whole offense," said head coach John Harbaugh.

One thing we should expect on Sunday is a close game. The last four meetings between the Ravens and Steelers have been decided by a combined 13 points. They were all Pittsburgh wins.

"We know. We're excited about the game," said Andrews.

"It definitely has been brought up, for sure," added safety Chuck Clark. "That’s the truth and you can’t hide from the truth and what the record has been. So, we got to go out there and change that."

"I still consider myself not fully a Raven because I’m 0-4 against the Steelers. Yeah I have made a play here and there but I haven’t beat the Steelers," said inside linebacker Patrick Queen. "I think that’s the real, true mantra around here is that until you beat the Steelers you’re not a Raven."

Queen was limited in practice on Wednesday with a thigh bruise. He was carted off the field when he suffered the injury against Denver. He said he is "pretty sure" he will play on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

