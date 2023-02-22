Ravens to hire Willie Taggart as new running backs coach

BALTIMORE — According to reports, the Baltimore Ravens are expected to hire Willie Taggart as their new running backs coach.

The hire comes one week after the hiring of Georgia's Todd Monken.

RELATED: Ravens introduce new offensive coordinator Todd Monken

Taggart began his career as a wide receivers coach in 1999 at Western Kentucky.

After taking on roles as a quarterbacks coach from 2000-2006, he acquired his first running backs coach role with Stanford under Jim Harbaugh in 2007. He served for three seasons.

Taggart took on his first head coaching role in 2010 returning to Western Kentucky. He went on to be head football coach at South Florida, Oregon, and Florida State as well.

He was the first Black head coach at each school.

Five Seminoles earned All-ACC acclaim under Taggart, one of them being defensive end Brian Burns, who was taken 16th in the 2019 NFL draft.

The Ravens continue to shake up the coaching staff for next season.