Ravens select guard Ben Cleveland, CB Brandon Stephens on night 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft

BALTIMORE — With the 94th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Ben Cleveland, Guard, Georgia.

Cleveland started seven of 13 games played at right guard in 2019. In 2020, he got a chance as a regular starter (nine games) and garnered third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC honors for his play at right guard.

With the 104th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Ravens select Brandon Stephens, CB, SMU.

In 2019, SMU signed him as a graduate transfer, moving him to cornerback. He started all 13 games for the Mustangs that year, leading the team with 12 pass breakups (also making 49 tackles, 2.5 for loss).

In 2020, he played and started all 10 games, registered 43 tackles (36 solo), including one for loss and had 10 PBUs pass breakups.

On night one, the team selected WR Rashod Bateman, LB Jayson Oweh for the 27th and 31st pick respectively.

