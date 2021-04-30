Watch
Ravens select WR Rashod Bateman, LB Jayson Oweh in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Posted at 11:33 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 00:26:50-04

BALTIMORE — With the 27th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota.

Bateman was named the team's Most Outstanding Offensive Freshman after starting all 13 games in 2018 and posting 51 receptions for 704 yards (13.8 average) and six touchdowns and was named third-team Associated Press All-American, Big Ten Receiver of the Year, first-team all-conference and team MVP in 2019.

He scored 11 touchdowns and ranked eighth in the FBS by averaging 20.3 yards per reception.

With the 31st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Ravens selected Jayson Oweh, Linebacker, Penn State.

As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Oweh accumulated five sacks and two forced fumbles in 13 games for the Nittany Lions.

He did not record a sack in seven starts as a redshirt sophomore, but Big Ten coaches still voted him first-team all-conference after he recorded 38 tackles (6.5 for loss).

In 2020, he joined teammate Shaka Toney as the first Penn State defensive end duo to receive All‐Big Ten first team honors since Courtney Brown and Brad Scioli in 1998.

