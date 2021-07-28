Watch
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Aaron Doster/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates after running back J.K. Dobbins (27) ran in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 15:37:22-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the first official day of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the former MVP last tested negative on Tuesday.

Jackson could miss multiple days of practice. He is the second Raven in as many days to come down with a positive test.

Running back Gus Edwards is also currently sidelined with the virus.

For Jackson, it's his second bout with COVID-19.

Last November he tested positive and was forced to miss a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Several other Ravens contracted the virus at the time, causing some games to be postponed and rescheduled.

The NFL has indicated it won't be so accommodating this upcoming season. They recently put teams on notice that similar situations could result in game forfeitures.

