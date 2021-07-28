Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the first official day of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the former MVP last tested negative on Tuesday.

BREAKING: #Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19. — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) July 28, 2021

Jackson could miss multiple days of practice. He is the second Raven in as many days to come down with a positive test.

Running back Gus Edwards is also currently sidelined with the virus.

For Jackson, it's his second bout with COVID-19.

Last November he tested positive and was forced to miss a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Several other Ravens contracted the virus at the time, causing some games to be postponed and rescheduled.

The NFL has indicated it won't be so accommodating this upcoming season. They recently put teams on notice that similar situations could result in game forfeitures.