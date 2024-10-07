Ravens players back in the community for sixth annual Caw to Action

BALTIMORE — Just one day removed from the Ravens' 41-38 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ravens players are spending their off day volunteering in the community.

It's the sixth annual Caw to Action, a community giveback that began in 2019.

Ravens players, people from the organization, and volunteers go across the state giving back in many different ways.

One of which is by painting pumpkins with kids at Bay Brook Elementary.

"The Baltimore community has given so much to us, so it's always important that we got to give back. Especially to the kids, because they are our future. If you want to have a good legacy as an organization you've got to invest in the children," said Ravens' rookie defensive back Sanoussi Kane.

"In my mind, I automatically wanted to go. I love being around children. I have six sisters at home and I love being around [and] seeing them smile," said Tez Walker, Ravens' rookie wide receiver.

Both players say today is about returning the token of appreciation to some loyal fans.

"They come out to our games with their parents, even our practices, and you see the smiles on their faces out there. We want to do our part and come back and the community and let them know we appreciate them and we support them," said Walker.

Caw to Action wouldn't be possible without Heather Darney, Ravens VP of Community Relations.

"It's just a great way to connect them with the kids and be able to have some fun with them and be able to serve the community," said Darney.

In addition to pumpkin painting, food will be distributed to these kids and their families. It's a selfless day for players to spend, even after a major early season win 24 hours ago.

"The players' day off is one day a week and that's when we ask them to come join us in the community and give back. They do not have to. They are not contracted or obligated to," said Darney.

"This really is just a refreshing experience being able to be with the kids, and [it] takes your mind off of football for a little bit, for a couple hours," said Kane.

"It shows them that we aren't just football players on the field, we are humans too. We love to come out and do stuff like this on the regular also," said Walker.