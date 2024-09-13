Ravens' Nate Wiggins involved in car accident, but is "fine" according to coach

BALTIMORE — Ravens' first-round draft pick Nate Wiggins was involved in a car accident a few days according to head coach John Harbaugh.

"He's healthy, he's fine, but not going to be able to play," Harbaugh said.

Wiggins was listed on the injury report with a neck injury ahead of the Ravens' home opener against the Raiders. The rookie corner was selected 30th overall in the 2024 NFL draft out of Clemson.

Wiggins becomes the second Raven involved in a car accident this summer.

Tight end Mark Andrews was in a crash on his way to the practice facility in August.

Andrews was evaluated by medical staff at the team facility, but didn't sustain any apparent injuries. He later joined the team for morning meetings.