Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Ravens' tight end Mark Andrews involved in car accident going to team facility

Mark Andrews
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Tight end Mark Andrews was in a car accident Wednesday morning on his way to the Under Armour Performance Center the team said in a statement.

Andrews was evaluated by medical staff at the team facility, but didn't sustain any apparent injuries. He later joined the team for morning meetings.

He will not practice today, as was already scheduled.

"I appreciate everyone's thoughts and well wishes. This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car," Andrews said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices