Ravens looking to lock in playoff mentality for rest of season ahead of Chargers matchup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's a new week for the Ravens, with the Steelers game in the rear-view, their focus is against one of the league's top defenses the L.A. Chargers, a team only giving up 14 points a game.

"We’re a great offense; we do a lot of great things. It’s just a little more focus on the small details," says Patrick Ricard, Ravens fullback.

Despite having one of the league's most prolific offenses, Sunday the Ravens only scored 16 points against the Steelers. Their lowest total of the season.

Things won't get any easier this Monday going up against a Chargers' defense Ricard says has depth in many areas.

"They have a lot of depth in a lot of areas, so they're able to stay fresh. They all play really hard [and] they’re productive. Their edges are very good – Khalil Mack, I mean, he’s a guy that gets a lot of attention. I feel like their linebackers, they move really well. They've been physical [and] making a lot of plays. And they obviously have No. 3 [Derwin James Jr.], their safety, who’s a guy that’s all over the field making plays. It’s just for us executing the plays [and making] sure we know how they play, how they operate, and just have our best foot forward playing them," says Ricard.

Another area that could use some fine-tuning is special teams, primarily kicking.

Justin Tucker, one of, the if not the most accurate kicker this sport has ever seen missed two kicks against Pittsburgh Sunday.

"Each kick kind of lives in its own world. But the adjustment is pretty clear; I just need to make it a point not to let the ball carry to the left. So, that’s something that we’re going to continue to work on in practice," says Tucker.

"The principles remain the same; it’s foot-to-ball contact, finishing downfield with my swing, seeing the ball and striking the ball, picking the ball clean off the ground. We will do those things. We just need to carry them over... I need to carry them over from practice to the game," says Tucker.

The Ravens will have that opportunity to get back in the win column Monday night in Los Angeles against the Chargers. A game that Ricard says they must treat like postseason football.

"We have to attack each game [from] here on out as if it’s a playoff game. That’s the kind of level of focus we need to have because every team we play for the rest of the regular season [is] a very good team. If we treat them now as playoff games, it’s only going to help us to get into the playoffs and keep it going," says Ricard.

Monday will also feature the third battle of the Harbaugh brothers, Jim vs John.

They haven't coached against one another since the Super Bowl in 2012.

Big brother John has won both matchups.

Kickoff Monday night is at 8:15 and you can watch the game on our air WMAR.