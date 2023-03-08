Ravens hire Greg Lewis as new wide receivers coach, make third coaching hire in a weeks span

BALTIMORE — Marking the third coaching hire in a weeks span, The Ravens have hired Greg Lewis as their new wide receivers coach.

Lewis formerly worked with the Kansas City Chiefs as their runnings backs and wide receivers coach, he was involved in both the Chiefs' Super Bowl victories.

His coaching career began in 2015 as an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints. Lewis later acquired his first wide receivers coach position with the Eagles in 2016.

During his tenure with the Chiefs, Lewis led them to the 3rd most yards per reception and the posted the fourth most receiving touchdowns, 83, and 5th most yards after catch with 4,200.

Tyreek Hill posted the 5th most receiving yards and the 2nd most receiving touchdowns under Lewis.

“Greg has contributed to championship-level offenses and is a proven and creative game-planner," Harbaugh stated. "His vast experience as a coach and a player will be a significant asset to our wide receivers room. A leader and effective instructor of the craft, Greg has a proven track record of developing talent and maximizing his units’ production.”

Lewis now makes his way to Baltimore to work with the Ravens receivers.