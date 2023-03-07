Ravens name Dennard Wilson as new defensive backs coach

BALTIMORE — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Tuesday that Dennard Wilson has been named the team's new defensive back's coach.

Wilson was the former defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Dennard joining our defensive coaching staff is a strong addition to our team, and he will help us continue to develop our players and scheme in the strongest possible way,” Harbaugh stated. “Dennard is a proven coach who has brought the best out of his units consistently throughout his NFL career. His history of working with defensive backs at the highest level will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our room. We’re excited to welcome Dennard to the Ravens and know he’s looking forward to coming home to Maryland.”

Wilson is entering his 12th year as an NFL coach and 9th as a defensive back's coach.

He began coaching in 2012 for the St. Louis Rams, he was associated with the Rams from 2012 to 2016.

Wilson continued his career with the New York Jets from 2017 to 2020.

The stint with the Eagles began in 2021. On his way to a Super Bowl the next year, Wilson helped establish the number 1 pass defense in the league only allowing 179.8 yards per game.

Under his watch, the Eagles also allowed the NFL's third-best passer rating at 81.6 and lead the league in takeaways at 27.

Before his NFL coaching career began Wilson was a graduate assistant at the University of Maryland and was the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland.

With this addition, the Ravens continue to shake up their coaching staff.