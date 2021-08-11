Ravens fans will be required to wear masks anywhere indoors at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday released their face mask policy for the 2021 season at M&T Bank Stadium.

Fans three and older regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks anyplace at the stadium that's indoors such as retail stores, restrooms, the Club Level concourse, elevators, corridors, suites, first aid rooms, Guest Service Locations and the Press Level.

Meanwhile, stadium game day staff will be required to mask up indoors and outdoors.

Those not wearing a mask indoors will first receive a warning, and then be removed from the stadium for a second violation.

The announcement comes days after Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott reinstated indoor masking requirements in the city.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles released a similar policy for Camden Yards.

