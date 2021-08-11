Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Ravens fans will be required to wear masks anywhere indoors at M&T Bank Stadium

items.[0].image.alt
File
M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.
M&T Bank Stadium
Posted at 8:38 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 08:38:03-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday released their face mask policy for the 2021 season at M&T Bank Stadium.

Fans three and older regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks anyplace at the stadium that's indoors such as retail stores, restrooms, the Club Level concourse, elevators, corridors, suites, first aid rooms, Guest Service Locations and the Press Level.

Meanwhile, stadium game day staff will be required to mask up indoors and outdoors.

Those not wearing a mask indoors will first receive a warning, and then be removed from the stadium for a second violation.

The announcement comes days after Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott reinstated indoor masking requirements in the city.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles released a similar policy for Camden Yards.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019