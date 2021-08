BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday they would follow Mayor Brandon Scott's reinstatement of indoor mask requirements at Camden Yards.

That means masks must be worn anywhere inside the park that isn't outdoors, including the team store, and indoor portions of the club level and suits.

The stadium meanwhile is still operating at full capacity, which began June 1.

Fans still do not have to mask up to watch the game as long as their seats are outside.