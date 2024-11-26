Ravens fans are optimistic ahead of the MNF game against the Los Angeles Chargers

BALTIMORE — Last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers is behind us.

WMAR-2 News spoke to Ravens fans who were optimistic ahead of Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

We caught up with a few fans at the Inner Harbor Monday morning.

"I've been a good Ravens fan all my life. I'm very excited for them. I hope they win," said Nay Carpenter.

"As you mentioned, the Harbaughs are matching up. Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson, two young good QB's, two good teams," said Sam Barker.

David Sherbow is a proud fan who was spotted wearing his Ravens hat at the Inner Harbor.

He's not too worried about the offense, but is hoping the defense plays better against the Chargers.

"If the secondary shows up tonight and really delivers, we're going to win the game big time. We're going to put points on the board for sure," said Sherbow. The question is, how many are they?

When you travel over to Dundalk, you'll find Poor Boys Sports.

The store sells only Ravens and Orioles merchandise.

Michael Tyson is the owner.

He is optimistic the game will bring in a slew of customers.

"The holidays are coming up. A lot of families are traveling back and forth. So, when they come in town, they'll come to Poor Boys to get some Ravens gear, or if they are heading out of town to see their family, they'll grab Ravens gear to take to their family," said Tyson.

Many of the fans WMAR-2 News spoke to believe the score will be close, but believe the Ravens will come away with the win.