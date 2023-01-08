Dobbins, Andrews out against the Bengals, Anthony Brown makes first career start

CINCINATTI, OH. — Running back J.K. Dobbins and tight end Mark Andrews are inactive against the Bengals. Quarterback Anthony Brown will make his first career start.

Veteran cornerback Marcus Peters, Brandon Stephens, guard Kevin Zeitler, and defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols are also inactive on Sunday against the Bengals.

Jackson remains sidelined with a knee injury, Tyler Huntley is also inactive.

Brown made one appearance for the Ravens this season against the Steelers after Huntley went down with a concussion. He finished the game with 3 completions and 16 yards. The Ravens won the game 16-14.

With the possibility of the coin toss being in play, it seems the Ravens are more focused on resting starters and getting ready for the playoff opener, which could potentially be right back in Cincinatti.