Ravens place franchise tag on breakout DT Justin Madubuike

Paul Jaffey/WMAR
Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (92) after sacking Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Posted at 1:27 PM, Mar 05, 2024
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have franchise-tagged defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.

Just last week, Ravens General Manager Eric Decosta told the media that discussions were still being done with the breakout DT.

READ MORE:Ravens 'probably will' use franchise tag on Madubuike if no deal reached by deadline

Decosta made it clear that if a deal could not get done before the March 5 deadline, the tag would be used.

“We were unable to agree on a contract extension with Justin before the deadline and will use the franchise tag. Justin is a great player and person, and we will continue to negotiate a long-term deal with him.”

With the tag, the Ravens secure Madubuike for one more year on a $22.1 million deal.

They will have until July 15 to secure a long-term deal, or Madubuike will play out the season on the tag.

