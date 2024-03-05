Ravens place franchise tag on breakout DT Justin Madubuike

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have franchise-tagged defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.

Just last week, Ravens General Manager Eric Decosta told the media that discussions were still being done with the breakout DT.

Decosta made it clear that if a deal could not get done before the March 5 deadline, the tag would be used.

“We were unable to agree on a contract extension with Justin before the deadline and will use the franchise tag. Justin is a great player and person, and we will continue to negotiate a long-term deal with him.”

With the tag, the Ravens secure Madubuike for one more year on a $22.1 million deal.

They will have until July 15 to secure a long-term deal, or Madubuike will play out the season on the tag.