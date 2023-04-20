Ravens agree to extend stadium naming rights agreement through 2037 season

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank have extended their partnership for 15 years through the 2037 football season.

This means the Ravens are staying in Baltimore.

The previous contract was set to expire after the 2027 season. This contract extension serves as one of the longest-running stadium naming rights deal in the NFL.

Only Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), FedExField (Washington Commanders), Ford Field (Detroit Lions), and Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots), have maintained their relationships longer than M&T Bank and the Ravens.

Financial terms of the latest agreement were not disclosed.

Like the current lease, the Ravens will pay no rent and only be responsible for operations and maintenance costs.

The Ravens are entitled to keep all revenue from the use and operation of the stadium, including special events such as concerts and soccer games.

RELATED: New lease agreement keeps Ravens in Baltimore for the next 15 years

This marks the second time M&T and the Ravens have extended their partnership, which began as a 15-year agreement in 2003.

“When I first met [M&T board member] Bob Sadler in 2003, it quickly became apparent that M&T Bank is a special organization and that we could be tremendous partners,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said. “From that moment, I knew we were aligned in the objective to serve our community, and it was clear that this wouldn’t be a short-term partnership. Their commitment is so much deeper than the name on a stadium."