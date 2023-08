BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have activated running back J.K. Dobbins off the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Dobbins hasn't practiced all of training camp.

J.K. Dobbins is on the practice field for the #Ravens. pic.twitter.com/jWTnnWk6io — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) August 14, 2023

This news comes after fellow teammate Rashod Bateman made his training camp debut last week.

RELATED: Bateman returns, Broderick cashes in

He was also on the PUP list after having Lisfranc foot surgery.