Bateman returns, Broderick cashes in

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — He has been the somewhat forgotten man among the new-look receiver group at Ravens training camp: Rashod Bateman. That’s because we haven’t seen him on the field.

On Wednesday the wait was over.

Bateman made his camp debut and suited up for the first time. The third-year pro missed the first couple weeks of camp on the physically unable to perform list. He had Lisfranc foot surgery last November then returned for organized team activities in the spring before getting a cortisone shot in his foot. He was shut down after that.

The first-round pick from 2021 played only six games last season.

Meanwhile, the Ravens fifth-round pick from the year before has a new deal. Defensive lineman Broderick Washington signed a three-year contract extension. His agent tells WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner the deal is worth $17.5 million with $10 million guaranteed.

"I’m just excited. I’m filled with emotion. I’m happy to be able to be home," said Washington after Wednesday's practice.

Washington had a career-high 49 tackles last year, two tackles for loss, a sack and posted career-highs with 4 quarterback hits and 6 passes defended. He also had three tackles and a half sack against the Bengals in the playoffs.

"I have barely scratched the surface of what I could really be and I just look forward to the opportunity to be able to do that here," he said.

"I don’t have to go anywhere different. I don’t have to learn a new scheme. I know everything already. I’m comfortable and I’m just really excited for the opportunity to grow each and every year."

Washington is listed as a defensive end on the first depth chart of the preseason. He will be looked upon to replace the production of veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, who left the Ravens in the offseason to sign with Atlanta.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook