Quarterback competition continues for Towson Tigers

TOWSON MD. — There is a pretty big decision looming for the Towson University football staff with a week and a half to go before the season kicks off. It comes at the most important position on the field.

Who will start at quarterback for Pete Shinnick's team.

"We are very close to finalizing that decision," said the second-year Tigers head coach. "Great competition."

It’s a competition between a pair of Baltimore area products - Nathan Kent and Carlos Davis.

"Both those guys have really handled the entire process very well," said Shinnick.

Kent is the incumbent. The redshirt senior from Eldersburg started every game last year, passing for over 2,123 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.

"Any competitor loves competition and having to rise to the occasion. So, it’s just been exciting to come out every single day," said the Liberty High School grad.

Davis is the newcomer, transferring in from FBS Massachusetts. Last year he played in four games, passing for 886 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also played at Western Carolina from 2020-22 and Fort Scott Community College (Kansas) in 2019. He’s a graduate student and Baltimore native. Those roots are a driving force behind coming home for his final year of eligibility.

"A big reason why is so my mom can see me play," said the Mervo High School grad. "She hasn’t seen me play in like three or four years. So it was like, ‘Shoot. Why not spend my last year letting her watch me play here at Towson’?"

Whether it’s Davis or Kent who gets the snaps, both say they’ll be better after battling it out.

"Even though we are competing, we push each other every day and want to see the best out of each other. So, that’s big," said Davis.

"At the end of the day [you are] competing against your brother," added Kent. "Whoever the starter is we are just excited, going to push them and support whoever that is."

And whoever that is, Shinnick is in a good spot with an experienced QB1.

"Carlos joined us in January and really got a grasp of the offense. Nate, obviously, 11-game starter a year ago, played extremely well at times. So, both have plusses," said the head coach.

Coming off a 5-6 season, the Tigers are picked to finish ninth in the 16-team Coastal Athletic Association. They return eight starters on offense and three starters on defense.

Towson opens the season with a tough one - Saturday August 31 at Cincinnati.

