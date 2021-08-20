QB Boudreau helping Bears emerge from football hibernation

BALTIMORE, Md. — It’s been two long years of hibernation for the Bears. They are finally ready to emerge from their slumber.

"It doesn’t seem like two years but it does seem like two years, if that makes sense," said Morgan State head football coach Tyrone Wheatley. "We were sitting in the office today and we were like, ‘It’s upon us. Like, wow, it’s here.'"

Wheatley and the Morgan State football team haven’t played a game since 2019. Last season was canceled because of the pandemic. A couple years without a kickoff may seem like a lifetime for most. For the Bears new quarterback, patience is his specialty. He’s been waiting five years to play the position.

"I feel like I’m a pretty balanced player. I just want to put the team in the best position to win," said Neil Boudreau.

Boudreau, a grad transfer, is Morgan’s starting quarterback even though he hasn’t taken a snap in a game since he was in high school.

"It was in the summer of 2016 in an all-star game," he said.

He comes to Baltimore from San Diego State. There he suited up at safety and punter. Coaches at SDSU never saw him as a QB. He always did. Playing quarterback in college has forever been his goal. He never gave up. Now he gets to do it at Morgan.

"It feels awesome," he said. "It’s like I’m almost choked up about it because if at any point I had wanted to stop it was one hundred percent on me. I had to be that voice in my head that said keep going."

Boudreau’s coaches and teammates are glad he did.

"[He has] seen it, been there, waited for his chance, waited for his opportunity and he is savoring it. He’s making the most of it," said Wheatley.

"When we first heard about him they said he was a safety and a punter. So, we had no idea what he was going to bring to the table," added Bears wide receiver Wesley Wolfolk. "But, he’s more ready than he’s ever been and he’s going to get to show the world soon."

"It’s not how I pictured it up front but there’s a plan and I’m excited to be here," said Boudreau.

The Bears take the field for the first time this season on September 4, at home, against Towson in the Battle for Greater Baltimore.

