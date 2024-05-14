Preakness Exclusive: Insight into Mystik Dan's morning training as assistant trainer Ray Bryner looks on

BALTIMORE — Horses running in the Preakness usually train each morning for about 10-20 minutes on the track at Pimlico during race week.

That goes for Mystik Dan.

WMAR got exclusive access with the Kentucky Derby winner’s assistant trainer, Ray Bryner, as he watched the 3-year old make his rounds on Tuesday morning.

"Excellent gallop, backtracked around there nice and happy, had his ears up," said Bryner. "[He was] relaxed standing and waiting."

Bryner is in town handling business before Mystik Dan’s trainer, Kenny McPeek, arrives. When it comes to his horse being in front of the crowd, he likes what he sees. That is important.

"He is not a nervous horse. Things don’t upset him, don’t spook him," said Bryner. "A lot of them are a little leery about things like this because they are not used to seeing a lot of people in the morning. But, he takes it all in stride."

That’s just his personality.

"He is kind of a people’s horse. He likes to be looked at. He knows he is handsome," said Bryner.

The plan for the next few days:

"Pretty much a standard gallop like this for a day or two," said Bryner. "Tomorrow we will take him to the paddock and let him get acquainted with the paddock and we’ll go from there."

As for McPeek, he is expected to be at Pimlico and get his first look at the Derby winner on the track on Wednesday morning.

