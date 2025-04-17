Poly High School senior etches his name in school history after breaking track record

BALTIMORE — "When it did happen, it felt good. It felt amazing," said Caleb Andoh, senior student-athlete at the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.

"Caleb is a unicorn. He's kind of my utility guy. He will do just about anything and everything. He's run 100, 200, 400, 800, he'll run the 4x8. He runs cross country, He's God speed," said James Davis, head coach of the boys track and field team at the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.

To sum up coach Davis, what can't Caleb do?

This superstar track athlete recently made his way atop the Poly High School record books, beating the previous 400 hurdles record by one second.

"It just made me realize how much hard work I put in. So, the satisfaction of your hard work transforming into a school record, and me being the new school record holder, meant a lot," Andoh expressed.

Andoh began running track his sophomore year, he had to be convinced by his friend who, ironically enough, was the Towson Relays where he broke the record.

"It was pretty crazy. We were reminiscing about the days he was begging me to try out for track, now I'm here breaking school records competing for states, medals, medaling states, medaling at nationals," said Andoh.

This is is also the first year he's run hurdles.

"He's willing to try just about anything, and he's pretty good at everything he does. So when he goes and tries to do something, I know he's going to try to perfect the craft," coach Davis said.

But according to Andoh, the job isn't finished because the goal is a championship.

"We still have regional, states, maybe nationals if we qualify. Looking at the school record, I broke it, I was happy, but we still have to put the hard work in. You still have to put those days in where nobody sees. So when I go out there on the track I can still perform better than I did last time," Andoh said.