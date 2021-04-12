Pearre, Towson on a tear

TOWSON, Md. — Blair Pearre prides herself on more than scoring goals. She’s also all about the little things.

"I would call myself a gritty player. I’m all over the field," said the Towson University midfielder.

"She’s such a fierce, fierce competitor," said Towson Head Coach Sonia LaMonica. "She’ll put her body on the line. She’s just relentless."

The Pikesville native and McDonogh graduate is on a tear this season. One of the best goal-scorers in the nation, she leads her Towson Tigers with 36. She scored a career-best seven in Saturday's 20-10 win over William & Mary. The sophomore is on the Tewaaraton Award watch list. The honor is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding player.

"I love working hard in between the 30’s, getting ground balls, redefending, getting calls, turnovers," she said.

With Pearre front and center, the Tigers (8-2) are ranked No. 15 in the country in the coaches poll and No. 16 in the media poll released Monday. Freshman from Columbia, Lindsey Marshall, is third on the team with 29 points and 21 goals.

"I’m not surprised with the success that we’ve had," said the midfielder. "I think that we have the potential to go really far and maybe to the national championship at home."

Yep. Towson hosts this year’s national semifinals and championship. It’s a long way off but the potential of playing in a final four at Unitas Stadium and winning the program’s first title serves as the ultimate motivation.

"Big picture, obviously an end goal is to be competing on Memorial Day weekend in that championship game. That’s an important thing for us to believe in as a team," said LaMonica.

"I think we have the potential to get there and I think it would be super awesome because obviously winning a national championship at Towson would be amazing, playing on our home turf," added Pearre.

One step at a time. The Tigers visit CAA division rival No.14/12 Drexel on Tuesday.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook