Pair of Baltimore City schools win state titles Friday night in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — For the first time in three years, our area high school basketball players were able to play for the ultimate prize, a state championship.

Two years ago, the state finals were canceled because of COVID and last year was the same situation.

This year however, the arena was jumping ready to crown the best teams in Maryland.

Two games took place tonight, the first being the Boys 1A final with Lake Clifton tipping off against Edmondson Westside.

Clifton were the winners of the past two titles handed out in 2018 and 2019.

Edmondson came out hot to start, being up by five after a quarter. But it wasn't long before the Lakers would turn it on, leading by six at the half.

Quinton Monroe led all scorers with 22 helping Lake Clifton beat Edmondson 60-46 to win the 1A State Championship.

"It feels amazing, we did this for a lot of reasons," said Lakers Guard Myles McDuffle. "We work hard every day, nobody works like us. We’re going to keep it like that forever."

"We stuck to what we do and they couldn’t take us away from what we do and that was the key," said Lakers Head Coach Tree Harried. "We stayed resilient. We dealt with adversity. We dealt with some ups and downs."

Game number two was the girls' 4A final with Clarksburg taking on Western looking for their third state championship since 1995.

Western's Gabrielle Johnson had 29 points, Only outdone by teammate Ny’Ceara Pryor. The senior dropped 40 in the biggest game of the year.

The Western Doves went on to win the 4A State Championship 81-68.