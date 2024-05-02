O's unveil brand new Birdland Mural

BALTIMORE — Since 2019, PNC Bank and the Orioles have partnered together, helping build art throughout the city.

Just before the O's win against the Yankees, the brand new Birdland Mural was unveiled right across the street at the Baltimore Convention Center.

"This is one of the positive things about Baltimore. The colors are showing the brightness and we are moving forward," said June Wilson, longtime Baltimore native.

The Birdland unveiling gives the Convention Center a much needed face lift enhancing downtown and Camden Yards.

"Things like this, why it may seem small to some people, is a huge thing for us to showcase that we remember and we lift up our own and we try to brighten everyone's day," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Local artist Katey Truhn is one of two people who created the mural. For two weeks straight they worked 15 hour days to get the job done.

"I'm 41 dude. That was hard. I'm like, I don't know if I can do this anymore," said Truhn.

The hot weather proved to be the duo's toughest obstacle.

"The sun coming in at 1 and blazing us all a little bit and getting crispy out here in the heat. I think that was the hardest part because the wall is so hot, paint actually steams when you put it on. Pretty cool," Truhn said.

Now, the mural sits completed for any and everyone who enters downtown Baltimore to see.

Truhn who has art in Europe and throughout the country says this one here is extremely rewarding.

"Finishing it and seeing the reactions of everybody and how much they appreciate it, I think that's amazing because you know you can get in your head when you're painting," said Truhn.

Truhn says you can find her work on social media.

A representative with the convention center says they're about to launch a new public art initiative featuring art work in, on and around the campus.