Orioles' starting pitcher Corbin Burnes named to All-MLB First Team

BALTIMORE — Orioles' starting pitcher Corbin Burnes was named to the All-MLB First Team.

Burnes is one of five pitchers that received the honor.

He finished the season with a 2.92 ERA, 181 strikeouts and a 15-9 win-loss record.

The 2.92 ERA is seventh among active pitchers.

Corbin Burnes has been named to the All-MLB First Team! pic.twitter.com/97rb1R8aRv — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) November 15, 2024

This will be his second All-MLB team designation.

This news comes after teammate Anthony Santander won the Silver Slugger earlier this week.