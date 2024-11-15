Watch Now
Orioles' starting pitcher Corbin Burnes named to All-MLB First Team

Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) walks back to the dugout after he was removed in the ninth inning during Game 1 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Baltimore. The Royals won 1-0. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
BALTIMORE — Orioles' starting pitcher Corbin Burnes was named to the All-MLB First Team.

Burnes is one of five pitchers that received the honor.

He finished the season with a 2.92 ERA, 181 strikeouts and a 15-9 win-loss record.

The 2.92 ERA is seventh among active pitchers.

This will be his second All-MLB team designation.

This news comes after teammate Anthony Santander won the Silver Slugger earlier this week.

