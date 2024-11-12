Anthony Santander wins Silver Slugger after career year

BALTIMORE — Anthony Santander won the Silver Slugger after a career year with the Orioles.

The award is voted on by Major League managers and it's given to the top offensive player at each position in each league.

Santander finished the year with a career-high 44 home runs for the Orioles in 2024, third-most in the league.

The other American League winners include Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

Teammates Gunner Henderson and Jordan Westburg were also named as finalists.