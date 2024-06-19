Watch Now
Orioles' pitcher Kyle Bradish out for the year after Tommy John surgery

Julio Cortez/AP
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws a pitch to the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 5:57 PM, Jun 19, 2024

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have lost their third pitcher for the year. This time it's Kyle Bradish.

Bradish underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.

Pitcher Danny Coulombe also underwent surgery to remove bone chips in his elbow and could return in September, the team said.

Bradish didn't make his season debut until May 2 because of a UCL injury from January.

Just last month, the team announced John Means and Tyler Wells were also out for the year.

In his eight starts, Bradish posted a 2.75 ERA with 53 strikeouts.

