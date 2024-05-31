Watch Now
Orioles' pitchers John Means and Tyler Wells both out for the season

Guardians Orioles Baseball
Julio Cortez/AP
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells heads to the dugout after pitching to the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 4:38 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 16:39:33-04

BALTIMORE — The Orioles have lost two of their starting pitchers for the season.

John Means and Tyler Wells are both out and will need repairs to their ulnar collateral ligaments, general manager Mike Elias said.

Both pitchers needed Tommy John surgery in the past.

Means has made just 10 starts since 2021 due to various injuries.

Wells 5.87 ERA across three starts this year.

