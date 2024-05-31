Orioles' pitchers John Means and Tyler Wells both out for the season

BALTIMORE — The Orioles have lost two of their starting pitchers for the season.

John Means and Tyler Wells are both out and will need repairs to their ulnar collateral ligaments, general manager Mike Elias said.

Both pitchers needed Tommy John surgery in the past.

Means has made just 10 starts since 2021 due to various injuries.

Wells 5.87 ERA across three starts this year.