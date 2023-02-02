Watch Now
Orioles announce long-term plan to revitalize Camden Yards

<p>BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view before the start of the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 24, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 7:42 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 19:42:49-05

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore and the Orioles have announced their joint commitment to creating a long-term partnership with Camden Yards.

The plan will turn Camden Yards into a magnet for sports tourism and leverages Maryland taxpayers' investment in the property according to a joint statement from Moore and the Orioles.

Since 1992, the park has hosted more than 2,500 events. Under legislation passed by the General Assembly last year, a new lease agreement will unlock $600 million in funding for upgrades and improvements.

"When Camden Yards opened thirty years ago, the Baltimore Orioles revolutionized baseball and set the bar for the fan experience," said Governor Wes Moore.

This news comes after Moore announced plans to remove Thomas Kelso from his post as Maryland Stadium Authority chairman.

Although Moore provided no reason for his dismissal, Kelso has close ties with former Governor Larry Hogan, who appointed him chairman in March of 2015.

RELATED: Gov. Moore removes Hogan appointed Stadium Authority chairman as Orioles lease looms

“I am looking forward to continuing to collaborate with Governor Moore, his administration, and the Maryland Stadium Authority in order to bring to Baltimore the modern, sustainable, and electrifying sports and entertainment destination the State of Maryland deserves,” said John Angelos, Orioles Chairman & CEO.

