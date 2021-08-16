One small step closer to placing sports bets in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — If you live in Maryland and you’d like to legally gamble on sports, you are one small step closer to being able to do just that.

The state’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) held its first public meeting Monday in Annapolis. SWARC is in charge of issuing all sports wagering licenses in Maryland. The state’s Lottery and Gaming Control Agency will be the regulator.

Betting on sports became legal in Maryland in May. The bill that was signed into law included 17 brick-and-mortar locations that will be able to house sports books, like Live! Casino in Anne Arundel County and M&T Bank Stadium. To get them up and running, the state must first award them the licenses.

"Today’s meeting was SWARC giving the approval of those 17 named entities to progress along the path and now be investigated by Maryland Lottery and Gaming. So, it was a significant step forward in the right direction," said Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming John Martin.

"I think the steps that were taken today by SWARC are very positive, showing signs that we should have sports betting in the foreseeable future here in Maryland," said President of Cordish Gaming/Live! Casino Rob Norton.

When that will be is not yet known. Martin estimates that could happen in late fall or winter.

Maryland's sports gambling law also allows for up to 30 more physical sports wagering locations and up to 60 mobile/online wagering licenses.

The next meeting for SWARC is tentatively set for the week of September 20th.

