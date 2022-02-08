Old dogs ready to run

BALTIMORE, Md. — It’s a return of riches for Loyola Greyhounds men’s lacrosse this year.

"It’s a really veteran group," said head coach Charley Toomey.

"We’ve got a lot of guys that know what we’re doing," added attackman Aidan Olmstead.

The Hounds return all but one starter from last season’s team. They are ranked eighth in the country and the preseason favorite in the Patriot League after reaching the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals last spring. They’ll draw on that experience as they start anew in 2022.

"There is a little bit of a springboard effect but we don’t want to be complacent," said Olmstead. "Obviously it’s a new year. You want to take all of the good things that were working at the end of last year and try and translate that right from the beginning."

"To just have guys that have done it and have done it on the big stage in May, we’re going to rely on that in early February this year," said Toomey.

Kevin Lindley is one of those guys. The attackman is the program’s all-time leader with 158 goals. He’s one of ten grad students on the roster.

"I think all of us came back because we wanted one more chance to do something special," he said.

To open the season the Greyhounds get no slouch. Game No. 1 brings the No. 2 team in the nation, the Maryland Terrapins. It’s the first time the Hounds and Terps have played since 2015.

"We’re not afraid of them," said Lindley. "We’re going to give them our best shot, our best punch and hopefully it’s enough."

"It’s a local rival and to add another local rival to our schedule is something that not only we are excited about but our alumni and hopefully the state of Maryland is excited to see how this game comes out," said Toomey.

Game time Saturday is set for Noon in College Park.

