New deal for Orioles' lease halted after Senate President expressed concerns

BALTIMORE — The Orioles' lease deal hit a snag Friday evening after Senate President Bill Ferguson raised some concerns.

According to the governor's office, while Ferguson expressed support for a majority of the deal, there were still areas he disagreed with.

"The Administration hears and understands Senate President Ferguson’s concerns, and the governor has made it clear he wants to work in partnership and move forward together," said Communications Director and Senior Adviser David Turner. “While President Ferguson expressed support for a majority of the deal, he stated his principled disagreement on the framework of the proposed ground lease, and as a result the administration will continue to work to address those concerns with the stadium agreement that the Maryland Stadium Authority, the Moore-Miller Administration, and the Baltimore Orioles have put forth.”

In a statement posted on social media, Ferguson says the lease should not be conditioned on whether or not "a private owner receives a 99-year ground lease to develop land owned by Maryland taxpayers."

On Thursday, a report surfaced saying Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein is in talks to acquire the Baltimore Orioles.

Back in September, the Orioles announced the team has agreed to a deal with the state of Maryland to stay in Baltimore for the next 30 years.

However, this was only a memorandum of understanding and not a signed deal.

The current deal expires on December 31.