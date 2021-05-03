Funk's draft moment: 'Never give up on your dreams and goals'

BALTIMORE, Md. — It is a story fit for the movies... that is continuing in Hollywood.

University of Maryland running back Jake Funk was selected in the seventh round (233rd overall) by the Los Angeles Rams Saturday in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He spoke one-on-one to WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner about that emotional day and the journey to realizing his professional football dream. Funk successfully returned to football after tearing the ACL in his left knee in back-to-back years, in 2018 and 2019.

"I think it tells people just never give up. If you have a dream and you are willing to sacrifice and you’re willing to go through adversity in order to get there, it’s going to happen one way or another and if it doesn’t it is what it is and it’s meant to be. Everything happens for a reason," Funk said from his Damascus home. "If you don’t give up and you commit yourself to something you are so passionate about and something that you love greatly, anything is possible.

"The bottom line is to just never give up on your dreams and goals."

