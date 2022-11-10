Navy-Notre Dame rivalry returns to Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — For the 95th time it’s Navy and Notre Dame.

"Two schools that got great respect for each other. There is obviously a lot of history," said Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo.

"Definitely when you think of college football you think of Notre Dame," added Navy striker John Marshall. "That tradition piece there has always been there."

The Midshipmen host the Fighting Irish on Saturday. The game isn't in Annapolis. It's in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium.

"Just the atmosphere, there are a lot of stands there, a lot of people to fill it up. So, super cool," said Marshall.

"It’s exciting to go play in Baltimore. [It’s a] home game for us, right down the street," said Niumatalolo.

This will be the 23rd time Navy and Notre Dame will play in Baltimore. It will be the first time since 2008 and the fourth time at M&T Bank Stadium. Xavier Arline will start at quarterback for the Mids (3-6). It will be his second start of the season. He took over for Tai Lavatai who was lost for the season with a knee injury.

"We got to be as close to perfect as possible, take care of the football," said Arline. "We got to be able to put points up on the board and help our defense out."

The No. 20 Irish (6-3) are one of the hottest teams in the nation. They have won three straight, six of seven and are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 35-14 victory over previously unbeaten and No. 4 Clemson. One of their biggest weapons, Michael Mayer, is considered by many a the best tight end in Notre Dame history.

"Very talented. They go to him a lot in the passing game and he’s also expected to block," said Marshall. "So, it’s going to be a challenge for us but I think we have got a good game plan."

M&T Bank Stadium is available because the Ravens are on their bye week. There will be some regular tenants in attendance on Saturday, like former Notre Dame and current Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

"I’m very excited. I’m pretty sure I’m going to be there checking my guys out," he said. "I’m excited. I think it’s a cool opportunity."

Kickoff on Saturday is set for noon. You can watch the game live on WMAR.

