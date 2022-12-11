Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return for 2023 football season

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk announced today that head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return for the 2023 season.

Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry has been named head coach on an interim basis.

“Our sincerest gratitude to Coach Ken for what has been a distinguished and impactful legacy at the Naval Academy,” said Gladchuk. “Navy football flourished for many years under his leadership. He will forever be remembered for the influence he has had on the lives of those who played for him. We all have great respect and appreciation for his 25 years of service to the Academy.”

Niumatalolo served as the head coach since 2008, he departs the Naval Academy with a record of 109-83, which is a .568 winning percentage. He is the winningest coach in school history.

in his 14-year career, Niumatalolo has had 10 winning seasons and played in 10 bowl games.

RELATED: Niumatalolo hits the century mark

He led the team to an AAC West Division title in 2015 and won the AAC West title outright in 2016.

Navy has gone 11-23 over the last three seasons and have had one winning season over the last five years. Navy is a combined 4-10 against the other two Service Academies over the last seven years.

Niumatalolo is the first coach in history to win four-consecutive bowl games and his six overall bowl wins are the most in school history.

Navy recently took a loss to Army losing 20-17.

“The Naval Academy will now move forward with continued high ambitions and embrace a new era of reaffirmed expectations for Navy football and our midshipmen,” said Gladchuk.