National Hillel Basketball Tournament makes it way to College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — One of the largest gatherings for Jewish college students in the country has made its way to College Park.

The National Hillel Basketball Tournament is back for its 13th year.

This year, over 1500 participants from more than 30 universities across North America made the trip to the University of Maryland, participating in this years tournament.

"Jews love basketball. I don't know why it is, but, it really is our sport. I think it's fun, it's quick, you get to bond with the other players," says Aaron Kopp, a participant who attends the College of William and Mary.

But this competition is just one aspect. This weekend gives these college students an opportunity to make lifelong connections with people across the country.

"It's really special because I go to a small school with a small Jewish population and it's really special to get to see hundreds of Jews coming to this campus, playing together, worshiping together, and Jews of all different stripes. Like there's a small Orthodox population in my school, and here I get to see the real diversity of Judaism and we all share that combination or that common language of Judaism and of basketball," says Kopp.

"A lot of people are here for basketball, but I would say most people are here to see their friends and with the rise in anti-Semitism on campus, we've all been affected," says Shayna Solkowitz, who attends Rutgers University.

This is a weekend filled with socializing, campus initiatives, and togetherness.

But these kids are the first ones to tell you it's also about friendly competition.

"Well, first off, I'm hoping to win some more games. We're bringing a strong team. The first game was against Duke. It's a good basketball school, but I'm excited for the rest of the tournament," says Kopp.

But most importantly, these college kids are here impacting their community.

"I'm also the president of my own small Hillel, and so I'm excited to meet other Hillel presidents and learn how they do things, maybe bring some ideas back to my own campus," says Kopp.

This tournament is running from April 3-6 at the University of Maryland.