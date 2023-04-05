Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

NAACP releases statement in support of Angel Reese

NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball
Darron Cummings/AP
LSU's Angel Reese celebrates during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball
Posted at 9:51 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 21:51:33-04

BALTIMORE — The LSU Tigers won their first national championship with Baltimore native Angel Reese, but not without a bit of controversy.

Reese was the subject of criticism after taunting Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the closing moments of the game.

President Ryan Coleman released the following statement on the incident:

The Randallstown NAACP congratulates our own Angel Reese. The harsh criticism she is receiving is rooted in racism and sexism. Unfortunately, we saw this sexism and racism hurled at the South Carolina team as well. Coach Dawn Staley, her team and our own Angel Reese play the game the right way! This is the fact that Black women do not just face racism but sexism, classism and other paradigms that work simultaneously to marginalize black women. The Randallstown NAACP stands with them and hopes this country can escape its racist roots.

Reese scored 15 points as the LSU Tigers beat Iowa, 102-85.

RELATED:LSU scores first national championship title with Baltimore native Angel Reese

The All-American player grew up in Randallstown and attended St. Frances Academy, where she played high school basketball.

She played college basketball at the University of Maryland briefly before transferring to LSU in 2022.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices