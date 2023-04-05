NAACP releases statement in support of Angel Reese

BALTIMORE — The LSU Tigers won their first national championship with Baltimore native Angel Reese, but not without a bit of controversy.

Reese was the subject of criticism after taunting Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the closing moments of the game.

President Ryan Coleman released the following statement on the incident:

The Randallstown NAACP congratulates our own Angel Reese. The harsh criticism she is receiving is rooted in racism and sexism. Unfortunately, we saw this sexism and racism hurled at the South Carolina team as well. Coach Dawn Staley, her team and our own Angel Reese play the game the right way! This is the fact that Black women do not just face racism but sexism, classism and other paradigms that work simultaneously to marginalize black women. The Randallstown NAACP stands with them and hopes this country can escape its racist roots.



Reese scored 15 points as the LSU Tigers beat Iowa, 102-85.

The All-American player grew up in Randallstown and attended St. Frances Academy, where she played high school basketball.

She played college basketball at the University of Maryland briefly before transferring to LSU in 2022.