BALTIMORE — The LSU Tigers took home their first national championship win against Iowa with help from Baltimore native Angel Reese.

Reese scored 15 points as the LSU Tigers beat Iowa, 102-85.

The All-American player grew up in Randallstown and attended St. Frances Academy, where she played high school basketball.

She began her college basketball career with the Terps before transferring to LSU in 2022.

Reese was named the 2023 NCAA Most Outstanding Player.