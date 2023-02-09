Morgan Mauling the MEAC

BALTIMORE — The hottest Division I hoops team in Baltimore resides at Hill Field House. The Morgan State women are riding a seven-game winning streak with no sign of slowing down.

The Bears (14-6, 7-0) find themselves in first place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. When playing at home, forget about it. They are a perfect 10-0. Their seven-game winning streak is the longest in 15 years and only four off the program record.

Coaches and players say they are getting it done with team chemistry and defense. They are ranked second in the conference allowing only 56.2 points per game.

Baltimore’s Ja’Niah Henson leads the team in scoring. The senior guard and Roland Park Country School product is averaging 15 points per game.

"We are feeling good. We’re in first place in the MEAC, which we feel like we’ve worked very hard for," she said. "We’ve had previous teams in the past that we may have felt like were a little more skillful. But, this team, there is just something about the identity of this team."

"There are teams that are a little bit better skilled than us in the conference. But, we’re playing with such a level of togetherness on the floor, most of the time, it kind of pans out with a win," said head coach Ed Davis, Jr.

"We are leading the MEAC in steals (11.8 per game). I think we are also leading in the offensive rebound category (14.5 per game). We are getting those steals. We are getting those rebounds. We’re boxing out. We’re hustling back. We’re not letting teams score on us. So, our defense mentality is really what we push for," added graduate forward Taylor Addison (Columbia).

The Bears are now staring at three straight games on the road. The next chance to keep that home record unblemished is on Monday, February 20, against Howard.

