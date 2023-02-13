Midshipmen finding their game

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — You know any week starts out well for Navy Midshipmen when they are coming off a win over Army. The Navy men's basketball team is at the top of their game after beating the rival Black Knights on Saturday, 70-53.

The Mids (15-11, 8-6) are now winners of four straight and seven of their last eight games. They are rolling as they head down the stretch of the Patriot League conference schedule.

Leading them in scoring is forward Daniel Deaver. During these last four games he is averaging almost 21 points and almost ten rebounds per contest. In a win over Holy Cross earlier this month the senior dropped a career-high 35 points while grabbing a career-high 16 boards. He became the first Navy player with a line of 30 and 15 since David Robinson in 1987.

Deaver and his teammates have certainly found their groove.

"We’re playing really well. We’re starting to really jell together," he said. "We really figured it out on the defensive end and we started to really finish out games."

"We’re playing well but we haven’t found our best game. We haven’t played our best game yet," added forward Tyler Nelson. "That’s the fun part of it. Our best game is somewhere out there and once we get there it’s going to be something special to watch, for sure."

"I’m anxious for our team. We have four games left and that’s the season," said head coach Ed DeChellis. "We are going to make or break what we are going to do in the next four games."

Navy sits in third place in the Patriot League, a game behind second-place Lehigh.

The Midshipmen visit the Mountain Hawks on Wednesday.

