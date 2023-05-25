Mavericks motivated to capture state title

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — It’s a feeling the Manchester Valley High School girls lacrosse team wants in the worst way. They want the feeling that comes along with being a state champion.

"Oh it would mean the world," said senior defender Aubrey Chopper.

"We have worked all season for this," added sophomore midfielder Emma Penczek.

The top-seeded Mavericks take on second-seeded Middletown on Thursday night in the Maryland class 2A state final. Manchester Valley (18-0) is the only undefeated girls public school team remaining in the state. They plan on keeping it that way.

"It would be a huge accomplishment, especially in the county that we are in (Carroll) and the region that we are in and the state that we are even in," said Chopper.

"It would be such a great feeling to carry on the tradition," said Penczek. "Our teams here at Manchester Valley have been really good in the past. They have been here before. To be the next team to do that, with this group of girls, it’s unexplainable."

"I think this team got here because they are willing to do whatever it takes," added head coach Shelly Brezicki. "Nobody is worried about accolades. [It's] just a team-first attitude."

There is an accolade the team received even before they hit the field for the final. USA Lacrosse Magazine ranks them tenth in the Mid-Atlantic region and 22nd in the country.

"Just being in the national rankings, even any ranking, is just an honor for us," said Penczek.

"Bringing the attention back to Manchester Valley after the couple years that we’ve been not in the state tournament, that’s amazing. There are no words," said Chopper.

The Mavericks are going for their fourth state title in program history and their first since winning three straight from 2014-2016. Their opponent, Middletown, is vying for its first in school history.

"We can’t look too far into the future," said senior defender Luetta Seipp. "We know they are a good team. We have to focus on us and I think if we focus on us everything will work out the way it’s supposed to."

The Mavericks defeated Middletown early in the season, 15-4. Face-off on Thursday is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. at Stevenson University.

