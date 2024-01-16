Watch Now
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa set to enter 2024 NFL Draft

Gail Burton/AP
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 13:45:26-05

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

This news comes after he entered the NCAA transfer portal and put in a waiver for an additional year of eligibility.

This waiver was denied and now he'll set his sights on the NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa is the Big Ten's all-time leading passer after transferring in to Maryland from Alabama before the 2020 season.

