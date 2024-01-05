Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa enters NCAA transfer portal

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

According to ESPN, he has finished his fifth season of eligibility, so to transfer to another program he would need to get a waiver for a sixth year.

It's unclear at this time whether he has been granted that sixth year.

Tagovailoa is the Big Ten's all-time leading passer after transferring in to Maryland from Alabama before the 2020 season.

If he is granted a sixth year eligibility, he would be considered a graduate transfer and would be able to play immediately.