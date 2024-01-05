Watch Now
Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa enters NCAA transfer portal

Andy Manis/AP
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 23-10. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 15:28:17-05

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

According to ESPN, he has finished his fifth season of eligibility, so to transfer to another program he would need to get a waiver for a sixth year.

It's unclear at this time whether he has been granted that sixth year.

Tagovailoa is the Big Ten's all-time leading passer after transferring in to Maryland from Alabama before the 2020 season.

If he is granted a sixth year eligibility, he would be considered a graduate transfer and would be able to play immediately.

